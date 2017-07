Man, 21, shot in West Woodlawn

A 21-year-old man was shot Saturday night in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

He was standing on the sidewalk at 9:39 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Eberhart when someone in a gray SUV fired shots at him, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in his left forearm and took himself to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition had stabilized.