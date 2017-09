Man, 25, shot in hip in West Englewood

A 25-year-old man was wounded Tuesday evening in a West Englewood neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

Just before 6 p.m., the 25-year-old was sitting in the 7000 block of South Wolcott when a man wearing a hoodie walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the hip and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, police said.