Man, 45, shot in Calumet Heights

A man was shot Tuesday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

The 45-year-old was involved in a fight about 8:45 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Marquette when someone he knew pulled out a gun and shot him, Chicago Police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his upper, right thigh, police said. He was listed in good condition at Trinity Hospital.

No one was in custody.