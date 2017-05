Man, 60, seriously wounded in Englewood shooting

A 60-year-old man was shot Tuesday night in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

At 8:12 p.m., he was in the 6300 block of South Seeley when someone tried to rob him, according to Chicago Police. A shot was fired and the man was struck in the abdomen.

The man was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.