Man and woman critically injured in car vs. semi crash in Yorkville

A man and a woman were critically injured when their car crashed into a semi truck Monday evening in southwest suburban Yorkville.

About 6:45 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers were called to a crash at Route 47 and Caton Farm Road, according to ISP.

A 2008 Honda Accord was heading west on Caton Farm and the 2011 Volvo semi was pulling a trailer southbound on Route 47 approaching Caton Farm, ISP said. After coming to a stop at the intersection, the Honda went west on Caton Farm, entered the intersection, but then made a U-turn, striking the semi.

The front end of the semi struck the driver’s side of the Honda, ISP said. The Honda’s driver, 26-year-old Sergio A. Galindo of North Aurora, was airlifted to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove in critical condition.

Allyson L. Soucek, 21, of Plainfield, a passenger in the Honda, was taken to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, ISP said. She was is also in critical condition.

The driver of the semi, 46-year-old Jerome Polintz of Joliet, was transported to Rush-Copley with non-life-threatening injuries, ISP said.

No citations have been issued.