Man charged with fatal Chatham hit-and-run crash

A man has been charged with striking a woman with his car and leaving her for dead Saturday night in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

Malcolm McGhee, 24, faces one felony count of failure to report an accident causing death, according to Chicago Police.

At 8:27 p.m., 39-year-old Dominique Wilbourn was trying to cross the street from east to west in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove when she was struck by a white Cadillac CTS, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The car then sped away south on Cottage Grove.

Wilbourn was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m., authorities said. She lived about a block away from the crash. An autopsy Sunday did not rule on Wilbourn’s cause and manner of death, with results pending further studies.

Late Sunday, police released surveillance photos of the suspect, and the car that struck Wilbourn.

McGhee, of the same neighborhood, was ordered held on a $90,000 bond at the Cook County Jail in court Wednesday, according to Cook County sheriff’s records. He is next scheduled to appear in court Sept. 5.