Man charged with fatally shooting teen boy in Jeffery Manor

A man has been charged with fatally shooting a teenage boy last month in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Tororicius Berry, 25, is charged with first-degree murder after being identified as the shooter in the Aug. 16 slaying of 16-year-old Kejuan Thomas, according to Chicago Police.

Thomas was playing basketball at 4:34 p.m. in the 9700 block of South Yates when a car with two males inside pulled up, according to police. Berry then jumped out of the car and shot Thomas multiple times in his head.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:46 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood.

Berry, who lives in the Englewood neighborhood, was denied bail on Friday, police said. His next court date is set for Sept. 20.