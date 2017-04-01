Man charged with firing shot during Logan Square fight

A man has been charged with firing a shot during a fight Monday afternoon in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Richard Tobar, 39, faces one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm and one misdemeanor count of battery, according to Chicago Police.

He opened fire about 1:35 p.m. while he was involved in the fight with a group of males in the 1800 block of North Spaulding, police said at the time. No injuries were reported.

Tobar, of the 500 block of West 27th Street, was scheduled for a Wednesday bond hearing.