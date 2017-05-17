Man charged with illegal gun possession following Aurora fight

Jose M. Castillo, 31, was charged with with domestic battery and illegally possessing a gun following a fight Sunday in west suburban Aurora. | Aurora police

A 31-year-old man was charged with domestic battery and illegally possessing a gun following a fight Sunday night in west suburban Aurora.

Jose M. Castillo, of Aurora, was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm and two counts of domestic battery, according to Aurora police.

About 10:30 p.m., Castillo was fighting with a 35-year-old woman in the 400 block of S. Fourth Street when he pulled a gun from his waistband, waved it, fired a single shot into the air and ran north, police said.

Castillo was found within minutes by responding officers in the 400 block of North Avenue, where he was taken into custody without incident, police said. He was not armed at the time of his arrest and officers were unable to find a gun during an initial search.

About 11 a.m. Monday, a resident in the 400 block of East Park Avenue told officers that she found a gun laying in some bushes in her yard, police said. Based on witness accounts of Castillo’s flight path, officers believe it is the gun he had in his possession.