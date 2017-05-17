Man charged with reckless homicide for Barrington Hills crash

A man has been charged in connection with a Barrington Hills crash that left an 18-year-old woman dead and two others injured last month in the northwest suburb.

Matthew D. Zeek, 21, of Rolling Meadows, faces one count of reckless homicide for the 9:05 p.m. crash on March 4, according to Barrington Hills police. A warrant for his arrest had been issued in McHenry County.

He was the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu that was traveling west on Plum Tree Road when it left the road and struck a tree near Rock Ridge Road, police said.

A passenger in the car, 18-year-old Rebecca Soderman, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found she died of multiple injuries she suffered in the crash and her death was ruled an accident.

Zeek and another passenger, a 16-year-old Barrington girl, both suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, authorities said.

Soderman was a senior at Barrington High School, according to a letter that was sent to parents from principal Stephen McWilliams.

“I spoke to Rebecca’s family who is grieving the unexpected loss of their child. I understand that many of her friends and their families will have difficulty coping with this loss as well,” McWilliams said.

“I notified all students of Rebecca’s passing this morning and emphasized that counseling support is available to them if they need help processing their emotions. Our priority is supporting our students as they grieve the loss of their classmate,” he added.

Bond was set at $25,000 for Zeek, who posted the required 10 percent and was released, police said. He is due back in court on May 26.