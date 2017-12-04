Man charged with Round Lake Beach shooting

A man has been charged with shooting another man inside his north suburban home Tuesday evening in Round Lake Beach.

Eric G. Mota, 28, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, reckless conduct with great bodily harm, possession of over 100 grams of cannabis, possession of a firearm with a FOID, defacing ID markings on a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to Round Lake Beach police.

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers received a report of a person shot in the 1300 block of Red Oak Circle, police said.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was visiting Mota at his Round Lake Beach home when he was shot, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found the victim in a car outside the home with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was recovering.

During a search of Mota’s home, cannabis was also found, police said. He was ordered held on a $250,000 bond.