Man charged with selling heroin to police in Evanston

A 39-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly selling heroin to undercover police officers in north suburban Evanston.

Robert L. Crayton, of Evanston, was charged Friday with five counts of delivery of a controlled substance, according to Evanston police. Crayton was targeted in an undercover heroin sting that began in 2015.

Over the course of the investigation, officers made numerous undercover purchases to identify people involved in Evanston’s heroin trade, buying roughly 80 grams of the drug, police said.