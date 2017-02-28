Man charged with sexually assaulting acquaintance in Lincolnshire

A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a female acquaintance last week in north suburban Lincolnshire.

Kevin Perez-Galeana, 19, faces felony counts of criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse, according to Lincolnshire police.

The incident happened Feb. 20 in the 200 block of Parkway Drive in Lincolnshire, police said. The female identified the suspect as a former acquaintance.

Perez-Galeana, of Wheeling, was ordered held at the Lake County Jail on a $75,000 bond, police said. He is next scheduled to appear in court March 10.