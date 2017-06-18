Man charged with shooting motorcyclist last month in Grand Crossing

A man has been charged with shooting a motorcyclist last month in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Hosie Coleman, 45, faces felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, according to Chicago Police.

Coleman shot a 26-year-old man who was riding his motorcycle at 11:50 p.m. May 16 in the 7100 block of South Stony Island from a passing car, police said.

The victim was shot in the back and chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Coleman, of the South Side Chatham neighborhood, was ordered held on a $150,000 bond at the Cook County Jail, according to Cook County sheriff’s records. He is next scheduled to appear in court Thursday.