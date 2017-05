Man critically wounded in Bronzeville shooting

A man was critically wounded in a Bronzeville neighborhood shooting Monday night on the South Side.

At 9:24 p.m., the 21-year-old was walking on the sidewalk in the 5000 block of South Drexel when he heard gunfire and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and showed up at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He was later transferred in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.