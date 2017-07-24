Man dies 3 days after crashing vehicle into tree on South Side

A 34-year-old man died Friday afternoon, three days after he crashed a vehicle into a tree on the South Side.

Steven J. Michel was driving north at 2:52 a.m. July 18 in the 7700 block of South Vincennes when he swerved to the west side of the street and struck a tree head-on, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Officers responded to the crash and found Michel unconscious, authorities said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 12:51 p.m. Friday.

An autopsy Saturday found he died of blunt force injuries to the head due to the crash, and his death was ruled an accident.