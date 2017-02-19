Man dies after crashing motorcycle in Wadsworth

A 42-year-old Beach Park man died Saturday night after crashing his motorcycle in north suburban Wadsworth, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

About 8 p.m., he was driving his motorcycle south on Route 41, north of Route 173, when he rear-ended a 1985 Pontiac Fiero, according to the sheriff’s office. The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not available pending next of kin.

The driver of the Pontiac Fiero, a 63-year-old man from Gurnee, suffered no injuries in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.