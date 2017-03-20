Man dies in Friday Lynwood crash

A 19-year-old man died in a Friday night crash in south suburban Lynwood.

Police were called about 10:20 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 2800 block of Lake Park Drive, according to Lynwood police. They arrived and found a black Pontiac Coupe on its roof with a passenger pinned inside.

Arsenio M. Hopkins, of Lynwood, was pronounced at the scene at 10:51 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Saturday did not immediately rule on the cause or manner of his death pending further studies.

The Pontiac’s driver was found lying in a nearby driveway, conscious and alert, according to police. The driver was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Munster, Indiana, where they were treated and released for injuries.

Police said charges the driver were pending against the driver.