Man fatally shot by police in Lyons was wanted in Sycamore homicide

A man was fatally shot by authorities on Friday in west suburban Lyons when he fired at officers during a traffic stop.

The shooting happened about 5:54 p.m. at Ogden Avenue and Joliet Road, according to Illinois State Police.

State police investigators were assisting the Sycamore Police Department in a homicide investigation when they located the suspect’s vehicle in the area, state police said.

Officers from multiple police agencies in the area were assisting in the surveillance of the vehicle when authorities moved to conduct a traffic stop, a police source said. The suspect began firing at officers, who returned fire, fatally wounding him.

Multiple officers from several police agencies returned fire, the source said. It wasn’t immediately clear which officers struck the suspect. No officers were injured.

The suspect, described as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. His identity was not released pending notification of family.

He was wanted in connection with the death of 37-year-old Lidia J. Juarez, of DeKalb, according to Sycamore police. Juarez was found dead with a gunshot wound in her vehicle about 2 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Afton Road in Sycamore. Police were conducting a homicide investigation when they identified the man as a suspect.

Both shootings remained under investigation Friday night.