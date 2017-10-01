Man fatally struck by pickup while walking in Beach Park

A man was fatally struck by a pickup truck Monday night while walking in north suburban Beach Park.

The 54-year-old pedestrian wearing dark clothing as he crossed Sheridan Road north of West Yorkhouse Road at 8:43 p.m. He was struck by a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

He was taken to Vista East Hospital in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, according to the sheriff’s office. His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the pickup, a 62-year-old Wisconsin man, was not hurt and is cooperating with the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating.