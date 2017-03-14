Man robbed, shot in Bridgeport

A man was shot during a robbery in the Bridgeport neighborhood Tuesday evening on the South Side.

About 7 p.m., the 27-year-old was walking in the 3000 block of South Keeley Street when two people walked up and demanded his things, according to Chicago Police.

One of the males pointed a gun at him while the other went through his pockets. Police said a “struggle ensued” and the gunman shot the man once in the leg.

The robbers ran away, and the man took himself to Mercy Hospital in good condition, police said.