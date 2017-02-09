Man robs, sexually assaults woman in Lawndale

A man sexually assaulted and robbed a woman Saturday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The woman was walking about 6 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Drake when the man walked up and started talking to her, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. He then grabbed her and pulled her into a basement apartment on the block.

The man battered and sexually assaulted the woman before running away with her property, police said.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 African-American man between 30 and 35 years old with a dark complexion, police said. He has short black hair and a Chicago Bulls tattoo on his back.

Anyone with information about the assault or the suspect is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.