Man shot after bar fight on NW Side

A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times early Friday in the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 2 a.m., the man was driving in the 6900 block of West Belmont Avenue following an argument at a bar with an unknown male when he noticed someone following him, according to Chicago Police.

The vehicle then pulled up next to him and someone inside fired shots, striking him twice in the leg and grazing his arm. He was stabilized at a hospital.

No one was in custody, police said.