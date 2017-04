Man shot, caught in crossfire in Armour Square

A man was wounded in an Armour Square neighborhood shooting early Tuesday on the South Side.

The 30-year-old was caught in crossfire while standing on a porch about 2:35 a.m. in the 3700 block of South Wentworth, according to Chicago Police. Two males were firing shots at each other nearby and the man was struck in the knee.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.