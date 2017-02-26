Man shot, critically wounded in East Side

A man was shot and critically wounded early Sunday in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Two 18-year-old men were getting into a parked vehicle about 1:20 a.m. in the 10900 block of South Mackinaw when a silver Chevrolet Malibu drove by and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

One man was shot in the back and taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The other man suffered a laceration to his left ear, thought to be cause by shattered glass from the vehicle. He was taken in good condition to Trinity Hospital, police said.