Man shot, critically wounded in West Pullman

A man was critically wounded early Saturday in a West Pullman neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side.

About 4 a.m., the 26-year-old was driving west in the 100 block of West 117th Street when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Roseland Community Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and back, police said. He was transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.