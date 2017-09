Man shot in abdomen in Greater Grand Crossing

A man was shot Wednesday morning in the South Side Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 9:05 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Perry, according to Chicago Police.

The 28-year-old victim was shot in the abdomen, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

His condition and the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.