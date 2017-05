Police: Man shot dead in Auburn Gresham

A man was shot to death Monday morning in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The 20-year-old victim was sitting in a vehicle in the 8400 block of South Hermitage at 11:27 a.m. when a single shooter walked up and fired several rounds, police said.

He was shot in the buttocks and back, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.