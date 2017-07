Man shot in Marquette Park

A man was shot early Thursday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 41-year-old had just entered his parked vehicle about 3:35 a.m. in the 6300 block of south Artesian when two males walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and a graze wound to the right hand, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.