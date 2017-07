Man shot in South Chicago

A man was shot early Wednesday in the South Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

The 23-year-old was standing outside about 3:30 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 9000 block of South Escanaba when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the right leg, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Trinity Hospital and will be transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.