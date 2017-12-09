Man shot to death in Dolton

A man died early Tuesday after he was shot in south suburban Dolton.

Derrick Hill, 22, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 14700 block of Shepard Drive in Dolton, according to the Lake County (Ind.) coroner’s office.

Hill, who lived on the same block as the shooting, was taken to Franciscan Health Center in Hammond, where he was pronounced dead at 1:19 a.m., the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Additional details on the shooting were not immediately available early Tuesday.