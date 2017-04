Man shot while driving in West Englewood

An 18-year-old man was shot late Sunday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 11:27 p.m., he was driving east in the 2300 block of West 58th Street when a gray car pulled alongside his vehicle and someone inside fired shots, striking him in both legs, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.