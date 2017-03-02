Man struck by Pace bus suing for more than $100K

A man struck by a Pace bus nearly a year ago in south suburban Riverdale has filed a lawsuit against the Regional Transportation Authority and the driver of the bus.

Randale Brooks was walking across the street on Feb. 6, 2016 near Indiana Avenue and 136th Street when he was struck by the Pace bus as it was driven south on Indiana Avenue, according to the suit filed Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court.

The two-count suit seeks more than $100,000 in damages from the Pace Suburban Bus Division of the Regional Transportation Authority and from the driver that was operating the bus when Brooks was struck.

The suit claimed the driver did not keep a lookout as he entered the intersection, and that the brakes on the bus were not adequate.

Riverdale police could not immediately provide information about the crash on Friday night.