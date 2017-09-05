Man targets churches vandalism and burglary in Wheaton

A man was arrested Monday for targeting, burglarizing and vandalizing two churches in west suburban Wheaton.

Michael D. Leathe vandalized Trinity Episcopal Church at 130 N. West St.; and burglarized and vandalized the Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 1753 S. Blanchard, according to Wheaton Deputy Chief of Police William Murphy.

Leathe, 36, was charged with burglary, institutional vandalism, and committing a hate crime, Murphy said. The investigation determined the churches were specifically sought out by Leathe.

He is currently being held at the DuPage County Jail on a $20,000 bond.