Man tries to lure 12-year-old girl in Austin

Police are looking for a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old girl earlier this month in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The girl was walking about 7:30 a.m. in the 400 lock of North Cicero when a man who was standing in an alley walked toward her, according to Chicago Police. He looked up and down at her and said, “Hey, hey, come here.”

The girl walked away but the man followed her north to Ferdinand Street, police said. As he got closer, the girl started running until she caught up to her brother. The man then ran away. The girl told her school and her mother what happened, and her mother called 911.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-3, 200-pound black man, between 30 and 47 years old, with brown eyes, short black hair and a medium complexion, police said. He was wearing a black cloth jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.