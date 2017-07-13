Man wanted for Lake County robbery charges arrested in Alabama

An alleged gang member wanted for robbery in north suburban Lake County was arrested Tuesday in Alabama.

Two arrest warrants were issued in September 2016 for 46-year-old Burkett A. Davidson Sr. of Waukegan, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office. The warrants each charged him with a felony count of aggravated robbery in connection with a Waukegan Police Department investigation and carried a total bond amount of $350,000.

Investigators realized that Davidson, a documented street gang member, had fled the Waukegan area to avoid arrest, the sheriff’s office said. They eventually determined that he was hiding at a relative’s home in Mobile, Alabama.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service and local police arrested him Monday in the 4100 block of Burma Road in Mobile, according to the sheriff’s office. He tried to hide inside the home but was ultimately taken into custody.

He remained held at the Mobile County Jail in Alabama pending extradition to Lake County, the sheriff’s office said.