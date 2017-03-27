Man with 30-year criminal past gets 13 years for burglaries

A Bartlett man with a 30-year felony history will return to prison for 13 years after twice burglarizing a business in west suburban St. Charles in 2015 and 2016.

On Friday, Circuit Judge Donald M. Tegeler sentenced 49-year-old David A. Neal to 13 years in prison in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to the Kane County state’s attorney office.

Neal was convicted Jan. 4 of two counts of burglary and two counts of retail theft, prosecutors said.

Around 1:20 a.m. Dec. 10, 2015, Neal entered a store in the 800 block of South Randall Road and put 40 bottles of men’s and women’s fragrances into a cart, prosecutors said. He then placed the $1,900 worth of fragrances into white plastic shopping bags and left the store without paying.

Video surveillance captured Neal, wearing a cap and sunglasses, stealing the items, prosecutors said.

Six weeks later, Neal went into the same St. Charles store around 12:30 a.m. Jan.24, 2016 and put 14 bottles of women’s perfume into a car, prosecutors said. He once again placed the $1,100 worth of fragrances into white plastic shopping bags and left the store without paying.

Neal was caught on video surveillance, prosecutors said. He was wearing a cap and sunglasses.

On Feb. 4, 2016, Neal stole from a store in northwest suburban Bloomingdale, and was caught, charged and identified as the suspect from the Dec. 10 and Jan. 24 burglaries by St. Charles police, prosecutors said.

Neal has been charged at least 25 times since committing his first felony in the late 1980s, including a variety of offenses in Chicago and multiple home burglaries, prosecutors said. He has been sentenced to IDOC at least 10 other times.

Neal was given credit for 255 days served in the Kane County Jail, prosecutors said.