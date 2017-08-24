Man with dementia reported missing from South Austin

Police are searching for a 46-year-old man with dementia who has been reported missing from the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Phillip McBride, who suffers from the effects of a brain injury and has dementia, was last seen Wednesday in the 5100 block of West Jackson, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He was described as a 6-foot-1, 211-pound black man with black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion, police said. McBride was last seen wearing a black polo shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on McBride’s whereabouts should call Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.