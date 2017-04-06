Man wounded in Little Village drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 29-year-old man was standing on the corner in the 2600 block of West 19th Street at 9:55 a.m. when a red car drove past and an armed male inside shouted gang slogans and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot twice in the right leg and once in the right arm and was taken in fair condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Police said the victim is a documented gang member and the shooting is believed to be gang-related.