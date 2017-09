Man wounded in Logan Square drive-by shooting

A man was wounded early Saturday in a drive-by shooting in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 27-year-old was sitting in a vehicle at 3:04 a.m. when another vehicle pulled up in the 2800 block of North California and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was in good condition at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm, police said.