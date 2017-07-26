Marquette Park bank robbery may have been suspect’s fourth since June

A surveillance image released by the FBI of a man suspected of multiple bank robberies, include on on Wednesday in the Marquette Park neighborhood. | FBI

A man believed to be responsible for multiple recent bank robberies struck again Wednesday afternoon when he robbed a U.S. Bank branch in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The non-takeover robbery happened about 2 p.m. at the U.S. Bank branch at 3525 W. 63rd St., according to the FBI. A weapon was not shown.

The robber was described as a black man between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-6 with a large build, the FBI said. He wore a driver’s hat, dark suit, white button-down shirt and multi-colored tie.

The FBI believes the same man is responsible for robbing a TCF Bank branch Thursday in Oak Lawn, and U.S. Bank branches in Alsip on July 12 and Chicago on June 6.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at (312) 421-6700. A reward is being offered.