Mayoral troubleshooter to lead Olive-Harvey College

Felicia Davis, a former deputy chief of staff for Mayor Rahm Emanuel, has been chosen to head Olive-Harvey College. | Sun-Times file photo

An all-purpose mayoral troubleshooter who once ran the Public Building Commission has been chosen as the president of Olive-Harvey College, in part to help jump-start the twice-stalled construction of a $45 million transportation, distribution and logistics center.

Felicia Davis is one of two interim presidents chosen by newly-appointed City Colleges Chancellor Juan Salgado in his first official day on the job.

Shawn Jackson, chief officer of leadership and learning at the Chicago Public Schools, is the interim president at Truman College.

Salgado’s selection of Davis appears to have been made with construction in mind.

In 2012, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced plans to build the training center at Olive-Harvey to prepare students for 28,000 jobs in the fields of transportation, distribution and logistics over the next decade – and give them what the governor called a “meal ticket to the middle class.”

The 200,000-square-foot building was supposed to replace 112,000 square feet of temporary classroom space adjacent to the main Olive-Harvey building at 10001 S. Woodlawn.

The project was supposed to be completed two years ago and bankrolled by $31.6 million from then-Gov. Pat Quinn’s capital construction program and by $10.6 million in funds built into the five-year, $479 million capital plan at City Colleges.

Instead, the marquee project has twice fallen victim to the marathon state budget stalemate.

Last year, Emanuel restarted the marquee project and dared his old friend, Gov. Bruce Rauner, to follow through on a threat to sue City Colleges to stop the project.

“The state told us, `If you spend your own money, we’re going to sue you.’ So, I say to the state of Illinois, `We’re going to do the work. You want to sue us, go ahead,'” Emanuel said then.

“You’ve already added $4 million on top of the cost and this is really your idea of turning around the state of Illinois? It’s leading to a dead-end.”

A few months later, the state reversed field and told contractors to re-start work. But, the reprieve was short-lived. Work was stopped again as construction costs ballooned.

Davis seems a perfect choice to solve the construction dilemma and address educational issues at the Far South Side college.

She is the former Chicago Police officer-turned-all-purpose mayoral troubleshooter who has served Emanuel as deputy chief-of-staff, point person on public safety issues, executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Public Engagement and buildings commissioner.

She spent 20 months running the Emanuel-chaired Public Building Commission that rides herd over construction of schools, libraries, Park District facilities, police and fire stations.

Prior to joining the Emanuel administration, Davis spent 10 years as a Kendall College administrator, rising to vice-president of operations and student administration.

She grew up in Altgeld Gardens. Her mother attended Olive-Harvey.

“Felicia’s unique combination of experience in higher education administration, major public construction projects, community relations and her ties to the institution were an uncanny fit for the leadership at Olive-Harvey College,” Salgado was quoted as saying in a press release.

“I hope to engage her immediately in reaching out to the community and Springfield to ensure Chicagoans don’t miss out on the tens of thousands of jobs coming to our region in the fast-growing TDL field as well as the opportunities created by the college’s general education, GED and [English as a Second Language] offerings.”

Neither Salgado nor Davis could be reached for comment.

On the day he was appointed chancellor, Salgado was asked what he planned to do about the twice-stalled construction of the Olive-Harvey addition.

“We’re gonna get out and tell our story to everyone so they understand this value proposition. We’re gonna push heavily. We’re gonna push hard because we have to. Peoples’ lives are at stake,” he said then.

“As someone who spent some time doing community organizing and has relationships with people, I know how to do that.”

Also on Monday, Salgado announced plans to establish “teams focused on enhancing the student experience and bolstering student enrollment as well as strategic outreach to addressed the funding crisis” at City Colleges.

He charged that City Colleges has been “shortchanged by $70 million over the last two years” by the state’s failure to “fund student MAP grants this year after significantly delaying them last year.”

MAP grants are yet another casualty of the marathon state budget stalemate.