Men charged with stealing cigarettes, cash from Wonder Lake store

Two men have been charged with burglarizing a store last week in northwest suburban Wonder Lake.

Tim R. Cotten, 26, of Lake Villa; and Christopher L. Martin Jr., 19, of Shawno, Wisconsin, are each charged with burglary, retail theft, possession of burglary tools and criminal damage to property, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

At 3:17 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to an alarm at the Village Market in the 3400 block of Thompson Road in unincorporated Wonder Lake, according to the sheriff’s office.

They found someone had broken into the building, and stolen cigarettes and cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cotten and Martin were found hiding nearby with the stolen items, according to the sheriff’s office. They are each being held at the McHenry County Correctional Facility on a $40,000 bond.