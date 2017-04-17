Mentally disabled man reported missing from West Side

A 38-year-old man with the mental capacity of a 3-year-old went missing Monday from the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Jimmie Jackson went missing from the 3400 block of West Fulton Boulevard, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He often visits Garfield Park.

Jackson is also diagnosed with with epilepsy and diabetes, police said.

Jackson is described as a 6-foot-3, 130-pound black man with a light complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeve Chicago Bulls shirt.

He has a scar on his neck and a tattoo reading, “Little Jimmy” on his left arm, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.