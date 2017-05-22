Minimum wage protest set to close roads in Oak Brook

A protest for a higher minimum wage could shut down some roads on Wednesday in west suburban Oak Brook.

The Service Employees International Union plans to hold a demonstration to fight for “quick service” restaurant employees to earn $15 per hour, according to Oak Brook police.

The march and protest is expected to last from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. as participants go north on Jorie Boulevard between Forest Gate to Kensington, police said. All north lanes of Jorie will be closed in that stretch during that time.

Some south lanes of Jorie could also close, police say. The closures could change depending on any adjustments demonstrators make to their schedule.

Police say they have plans in place for emergency responses.