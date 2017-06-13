Missing 11-year-old boy last seen in West Rogers Park

An 11-year-old boy reported missing Tuesday night was last seen in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

Marcell Shaw ran from a relative’s vehicle about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday as they approached his home in the 6900 block of North Western Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Shaw was wearing a black tank top, black shorts and black and white Adidas gym shoes. He was carrying a black Nike bag.

Shaw is described as black, with a medium complexion, 5-foot-11 and 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.