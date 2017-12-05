Missing 31-year-old man last seen in Lake View

A missing 31-year-old man was last seen Tuesday in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side, Chicago Police said.

Joseph Kurm’s last known location was at 644 W. Diversey Parkway, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Kurm is described as a white man with green eyes and brown hair, about 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, police said. He may be wearing a black, puffy coat, white T-shirt, gray basketball shorts and maroon gym shoes. He could also be carrying a black backpack.

Kurm has a tattoo of a pirate ship on his left shoulder, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.