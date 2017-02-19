Missing 60-year-old woman last seen in Englewood

A 60-year-old woman reported missing Sunday was last seen in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Lillie Watson was last seen Saturday in the area of 72nd and Peoria streets, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She was wearing a burgundy sweater and black pants.

Watson frequents the areas of 37th Street and Wabash Avenue in Bronzeville, and 73rd Street and Stewart Avenue in Englewood, police said.

Watson was described as a 5-foot-5, 150-pound black woman with salt and pepper hair, police said. She has a scar in the middle of her forehead.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 or Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.