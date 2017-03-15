Missing 83-year-old man last seen in Portage Park

An 83-year-old man reported missing on Wednesday was last seen in the Portage Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Jesus Diaz was last seen about noon in the 3600 block of North Linder Street, Chicago Police said. He was driving a brown 2011 Honda CRV with license plate L223623.

He was described as Hispanic, 5-foot-7, 157 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes, police said. He suffers from moderate Alzheimer’s disease and middle-stage dementia.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.