Mom leaves baby in car, man drives off with 1-year-old inside

A mom from Indiana left her 1-year-old baby inside a running car while picking up food from a west suburban restaurant Monday.

She pulled up in front of Al’s Italian Restaurant, 6050 W. Cermak Rd., and left her car running in one of the diagonal parking spots in front of the restaurant with her 1-year-old baby in the backseat, according to a statement from Cicero village spokesman Ray Hanania.

When she was inside, a man got inside of the car and drove off, Hanania said. Minutes later he apparently realized a baby was in the backseat and abandoned the car.

The car was found a few blocks away in an alley when a neighbor heard what she thought was a baby crying loudly and called 911, Hanania said. The car was recovered and the baby was safe and unharmed.

Police were searching for the offender, who was described as a 5-foot-7, 140-pound Hispanic man wearing a red shirt, Hanania said. The mother is also being questioned by police.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Cicero police at (708) 652-2130.